How To Know If Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) Is Expensive At $1.75.

In last trading session, Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.09 or 5.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $253.70M. That closing price of GROY’s stock is at a discount of -41.71% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 32.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 546.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.42%, in the last five days GROY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. Gold Royalty Corp’s shares saw a change of 19.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.74% in past 5-day. Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) showed a performance of 31.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.63 million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.
Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.9 million for the same.
GROY Dividends
Gold Royalty Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 29.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.84% institutions for Gold Royalty Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GROY for having 5.43 million shares of worth $9.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 2.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.51 million.
On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.94 million shares of worth $6.32 million or 3.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51444.0 shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $75108.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.