How To Know If Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) Is Expensive At $1.75.

In last trading session, Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.09 or 5.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $253.70M. That closing price of GROY’s stock is at a discount of -41.71% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 32.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 546.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.42%, in the last five days GROY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. Gold Royalty Corp’s shares saw a change of 19.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.74% in past 5-day. Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) showed a performance of 31.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.63 million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.