How To Know If Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Is Expensive At $1.03.

In last trading session, Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.03 or -2.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.05M. That closing price of FOSL’s stock is at a discount of -346.6% from its 52-week high price of $4.60 and is indicating a premium of 0.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 617.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.83%, in the last five days FOSL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. Fossil Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.63% in past 5-day. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) showed a performance of -11.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.78 million shares which calculate 10.86 days to cover the short interests.
Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -27.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $435.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $528.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2020. Company posted $539.49 million and $711.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -19.30% while estimating it to be -25.80% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.74% during past 5 years.
FOSL Dividends
Fossil Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.