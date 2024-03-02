How To Know If Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Is Expensive At $1.03.

In last trading session, Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.03 or -2.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.05M. That closing price of FOSL’s stock is at a discount of -346.6% from its 52-week high price of $4.60 and is indicating a premium of 0.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 617.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.83%, in the last five days FOSL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. Fossil Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.63% in past 5-day. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) showed a performance of -11.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.78 million shares which calculate 10.86 days to cover the short interests.