How To Know If Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) Is Expensive At $18.51.

In last trading session, Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.51 trading at $0.04 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $791.86M. That closing price of CGEM’s stock is at a discount of -6.32% from its 52-week high price of $19.68 and is indicating a premium of 58.73% from its 52-week low price of $7.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 369.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.22%, in the last five days CGEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $18.51 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. Cullinan Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 81.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.83% in past 5-day. Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) showed a performance of 22.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.78 million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.