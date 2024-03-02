How To Know If Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Is Expensive At $35.00.

In last trading session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.00 trading at $4.1 or 13.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $361.90M. That closing price of CRBP’s stock is at a discount of -14.17% from its 52-week high price of $39.96 and is indicating a premium of 93.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 817.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.27%, in the last five days CRBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $35.00 price level. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 479.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.92% in past 5-day. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) showed a performance of 32.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 92900.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 390.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.91% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.20% in the current quarter and calculating 55.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.24% during past 5 years.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.22% institutions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRBP for having 0.19 million shares of worth $1.51 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.41 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.88 million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 62059.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.