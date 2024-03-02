How To Know If Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) Is Expensive At $1.76.

In last trading session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.14 or 8.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.12M. That closing price of CDIO’s stock is at a discount of -382.95% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 90.34% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.64%, in the last five days CDIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 5.38% to its value on the day. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.76% in past 5-day. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) showed a performance of -19.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.73 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.40% in the current quarter and calculating -27.30% decrease in the next quarter.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
CDIO Dividends
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 18.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.85% institutions for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at CDIO for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 75483.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89824.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 64022.0 shares of worth $76186.0 or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38118.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $56795.0 in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.