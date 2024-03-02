How To Know If Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) Is Expensive At $1.76.

In last trading session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.14 or 8.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.12M. That closing price of CDIO’s stock is at a discount of -382.95% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 90.34% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.64%, in the last five days CDIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 5.38% to its value on the day. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.76% in past 5-day. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) showed a performance of -19.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.73 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.