How To Know If BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) Is Expensive At $1.50.

In last trading session, BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 61.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at $0.1 or 7.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.06M. That closing price of BRTX’s stock is at a discount of -375.33% from its 52-week high price of $7.13 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 461.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.14%, in the last five days BRTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 4.46% to its value on the day. BioRestorative Therapies Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.49% in past 5-day. BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) showed a performance of -7.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 73520.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (BRTX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.00% in the current quarter and calculating 66.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $4k and $31k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 150.00% while estimating it to be -3.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 76.38% during past 5 years.

BRTX Dividends

BioRestorative Therapies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.81% institutions for BioRestorative Therapies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BRTX for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wealth Alliance, which was holding about 44316.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.53 million or 13.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6910.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $35932.0 in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.