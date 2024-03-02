How To Know If Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) Is Expensive At $1.15.

In last trading session, Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at -$0.16 or -12.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.29M. That closing price of BIOR’s stock is at a discount of -482.61% from its 52-week high price of $6.70 and is indicating a premium of 33.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 691.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.21%, in the last five days BIOR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 42.21% to its value on the day. Biora Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.49% in past 5-day. Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) showed a performance of 22.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.