How To Know If Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) Is Expensive At $1.33.

In last trading session, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.33 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.35M. That closing price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -90.23% from its 52-week high price of $2.53 and is indicating a premium of 58.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 307.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

In the last five days BLRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.33 price level, adding 7.64% to its value on the day. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -15.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.71% in past 5-day. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) showed a performance of 11.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.81 days to cover the short interests.