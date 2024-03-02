How To Know If Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) Is Expensive At $1.33.

In last trading session, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.33 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.35M. That closing price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -90.23% from its 52-week high price of $2.53 and is indicating a premium of 58.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 307.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information
In the last five days BLRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.33 price level, adding 7.64% to its value on the day. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -15.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.71% in past 5-day. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) showed a performance of 11.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.81 days to cover the short interests.
Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -97.92% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $970k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.62% during past 5 years.
BLRX Dividends
Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 9.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.58% institutions for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at BLRX for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.