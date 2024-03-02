How To Know If Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Is Expensive At $0.22.

In last trading session, Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at -$0.03 or -11.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.86M. That closing price of BHIL’s stock is at a discount of -1004.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.43 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 915.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.07%, in the last five days BHIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 15.81% to its value on the day. Benson Hill Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.05% in past 5-day. Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) showed a performance of 27.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.46 million shares which calculate 12.98 days to cover the short interests.

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Benson Hill Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.73% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $87.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $99.18 million and $134.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -19.50% while estimating it to be -35.00% for the next quarter.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.55% institutions for Benson Hill Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BHIL for having 17.86 million shares of worth $23.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alphabet Inc., which was holding about 15.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.96 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.92 million shares of worth $2.5 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.