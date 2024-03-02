How To Know If Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) Is Expensive At $1.33.

In last trading session, Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.33 trading at -$0.04 or -2.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.14M. That closing price of ASTR’s stock is at a discount of -561.65% from its 52-week high price of $8.80 and is indicating a premium of 53.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 482.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.92%, in the last five days ASTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.33 price level, adding 30.73% to its value on the day. Astra Space Inc’s shares saw a change of -41.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.52% in past 5-day. Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) showed a performance of -32.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 million shares which calculate 7.42 days to cover the short interests.