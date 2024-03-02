How To Know If ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Is Expensive At $0.71.

In last trading session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.17 or -18.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.91M. That closing price of ASLN’s stock is at a discount of -560.56% from its 52-week high price of $4.69 and is indicating a premium of 45.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 240.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.84%, in the last five days ASLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 21.11% to its value on the day. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 36.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 75.22% in past 5-day. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) showed a performance of 4.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31320.0 shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.43% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.50% in the current quarter and calculating 51.20% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.32% during past 5 years.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.90% institutions for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Vivo Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASLN for having 2.84 million shares of worth $10.37 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 37.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.12 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9908.0 shares of worth $21054.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7968.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $31872.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.