How To Know If American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Is Expensive At $1.59.

In last trading session, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at $0.19 or 13.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $124.45M. That closing price of AREC’s stock is at a discount of -35.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.16 and is indicating a premium of 34.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 212.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.57%, in the last five days AREC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.59 price level. American Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 6.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.45% in past 5-day. American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) showed a performance of 17.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.98 million shares which calculate 13.62 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.67% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.50% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $4.68 million and $8.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -53.00% while estimating it to be -59.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 73.41% during past 5 years.

AREC Dividends

American Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.34% institutions for American Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AREC for having 2.56 million shares of worth $5.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Essex Investment Management Co LLC, which was holding about 1.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.76 million shares of worth $3.44 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.44 million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.