How To Know If Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Is Expensive At $2.43.

In last trading session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.55 or 29.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.84M. That closing price of CYTO’s stock is at a discount of -4081.07% from its 52-week high price of $101.60 and is indicating a premium of 33.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32720.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 420.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.26%, in the last five days CYTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 1.22% to its value on the day. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s shares saw a change of -30.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.00% in past 5-day. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) showed a performance of 31.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60440.0 shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.79% during past 5 years.
CYTO Dividends
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 16 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.49% institutions for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at CYTO for having 72931.0 shares of worth $46748.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 500.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $320.0.