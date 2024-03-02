How To Know If Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Is Expensive At $2.43.

In last trading session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.55 or 29.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.84M. That closing price of CYTO’s stock is at a discount of -4081.07% from its 52-week high price of $101.60 and is indicating a premium of 33.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32720.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 420.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.26%, in the last five days CYTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 1.22% to its value on the day. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s shares saw a change of -30.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.00% in past 5-day. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) showed a performance of 31.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60440.0 shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.