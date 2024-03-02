How To Know If Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) Is Expensive At $8.63.

In last trading session, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.63 trading at $0.18 or 2.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $839.18M. That closing price of SLRN’s stock is at a discount of -246.23% from its 52-week high price of $29.88 and is indicating a premium of 33.95% from its 52-week low price of $5.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.13%, in the last five days SLRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $8.63 price level, adding 2.92% to its value on the day. Acelyrin Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.46% in past 5-day. Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) showed a performance of 13.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.69 million shares which calculate 5.9 days to cover the short interests.
SLRN Dividends
Acelyrin Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 20.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.25% institutions for Acelyrin Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP is the top institutional holder at SLRN for having 9.33 million shares of worth $80.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 8.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76.14 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.13 million shares of worth $9.77 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.96 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.