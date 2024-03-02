How To Know If Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) Is Expensive At $8.63.

In last trading session, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.63 trading at $0.18 or 2.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $839.18M. That closing price of SLRN’s stock is at a discount of -246.23% from its 52-week high price of $29.88 and is indicating a premium of 33.95% from its 52-week low price of $5.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.13%, in the last five days SLRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $8.63 price level, adding 2.92% to its value on the day. Acelyrin Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.46% in past 5-day. Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) showed a performance of 13.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.69 million shares which calculate 5.9 days to cover the short interests.