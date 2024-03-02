Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.68?

In last trading session, Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at -$0.04 or -0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89B. That closing price of GETY’s stock is at a discount of -74.79% from its 52-week high price of $8.18 and is indicating a premium of 26.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 246.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.85%, in the last five days GETY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $4.68 price level, adding 4.49% to its value on the day. Getty Images Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.36% in past 5-day. Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) showed a performance of 9.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.26 million shares which calculate 11.93 days to cover the short interests.