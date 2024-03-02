Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) At $2.62: What To Do?

In last trading session, Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.62 trading at $0.11 or 4.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $173.13M. That closing price of GBIO’s stock is at a discount of -166.41% from its 52-week high price of $6.98 and is indicating a premium of 67.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 475.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.38%, in the last five days GBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $2.62 price level, adding 3.32% to its value on the day. Generation Bio Co’s shares saw a change of 58.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.17% in past 5-day. Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) showed a performance of 39.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.43 million shares which calculate 6.22 days to cover the short interests.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Generation Bio Co is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.11% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 18.90% increase in the next quarter.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $860k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $180k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.99% during past 5 years.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.25% institutions for Generation Bio Co that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GBIO for having 8.62 million shares of worth $47.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 8.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.54 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.05 million shares of worth $22.3 million or 6.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.2 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.5 million in the company or a holder of 3.33% of company’s stock.