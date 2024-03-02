Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) At $1.04: What To Do?

In last trading session, Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.04 trading at $0.09 or 9.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $234.00M. That closing price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -4.81% from its 52-week high price of $1.09 and is indicating a premium of 55.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 434.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.46%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.04 price level. Galiano Gold Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.56% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) showed a performance of 19.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.