Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) At $1.04: What To Do?

In last trading session, Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.04 trading at $0.09 or 9.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $234.00M. That closing price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -4.81% from its 52-week high price of $1.09 and is indicating a premium of 55.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 434.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.46%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.04 price level. Galiano Gold Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.56% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) showed a performance of 19.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
GAU Dividends
Galiano Gold Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 13.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.14% institutions for Galiano Gold Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ruffer LLP is the top institutional holder at GAU for having 26.38 million shares of worth $15.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Sun Valley Gold LLC, which was holding about 22.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.38 million.
On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.76 million shares of worth $5.42 million or 3.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.