Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) Is Down -38.90 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at -$0.01 or -0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.78M. That closing price of FRGT’s stock is at a discount of -2100.0% from its 52-week high price of $34.10 and is indicating a premium of 1.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 832.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.64%, in the last five days FRGT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 42.38% to its value on the day. Freight Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.48% in past 5-day. Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) showed a performance of -38.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56390.0 shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.