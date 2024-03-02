Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) Is Down -38.90 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at -$0.01 or -0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.78M. That closing price of FRGT’s stock is at a discount of -2100.0% from its 52-week high price of $34.10 and is indicating a premium of 1.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 832.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.64%, in the last five days FRGT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 42.38% to its value on the day. Freight Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.48% in past 5-day. Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) showed a performance of -38.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56390.0 shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.
Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.4 million for the same.
FRGT Dividends
Freight Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.18% institutions for Freight Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at FRGT for having 16194.0 shares of worth $25100.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 14359.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22256.0.
On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 761.0 shares of worth $1179.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 189.0 shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $292.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.