FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) Has Recovered -94.87% To Date, But An Additional -2806.25% Is Possible.

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at $0.0 or -0.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.89M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -2806.25% from its 52-week high price of $9.30 and is indicating a premium of 21.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.03%, in the last five days FOXO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 15.48% to its value on the day. FOXO Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.95% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of 4.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.