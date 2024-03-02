Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.98?

In last trading session, Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.07 or 7.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.89M. That closing price of EVGN’s stock is at a discount of -46.94% from its 52-week high price of $1.44 and is indicating a premium of 54.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 206.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.55%, in the last five days EVGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 2.0% to its value on the day. Evogene Ltd’s shares saw a change of 16.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.42% in past 5-day. Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) showed a performance of 28.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Evogene Ltd (EVGN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Evogene Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.69% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 255.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $910k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.45% during past 5 years.
EVGN Dividends
Evogene Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.91% institutions for Evogene Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at EVGN for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is SilverArc Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 100000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.