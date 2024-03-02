Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.98?

In last trading session, Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.07 or 7.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.89M. That closing price of EVGN’s stock is at a discount of -46.94% from its 52-week high price of $1.44 and is indicating a premium of 54.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 206.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.55%, in the last five days EVGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 2.0% to its value on the day. Evogene Ltd’s shares saw a change of 16.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.42% in past 5-day. Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) showed a performance of 28.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.