Does Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) Look Expensive At $7.31? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.31 trading at -$0.01 or -0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $451.68M. That closing price of TERN’s stock is at a discount of -92.07% from its 52-week high price of $14.04 and is indicating a premium of 55.4% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 652.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.14%, in the last five days TERN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $7.31 price level, adding 12.24% to its value on the day. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.09% in past 5-day. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) showed a performance of 41.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.36 million shares which calculate 7.36 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.75% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.12% during past 5 years.
TERN Dividends
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110.46% institutions for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at TERN for having 7.62 million shares of worth $66.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.69 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.98 million shares of worth $14.32 million or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.