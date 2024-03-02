Does Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) Look Expensive At $7.31? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.31 trading at -$0.01 or -0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $451.68M. That closing price of TERN’s stock is at a discount of -92.07% from its 52-week high price of $14.04 and is indicating a premium of 55.4% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 652.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.14%, in the last five days TERN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $7.31 price level, adding 12.24% to its value on the day. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.09% in past 5-day. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) showed a performance of 41.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.36 million shares which calculate 7.36 days to cover the short interests.