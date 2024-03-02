Does Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) Look Expensive At $6.67? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.67 trading at $0.72 or 12.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $513.59M. That closing price of TNYA’s stock is at a discount of -21.29% from its 52-week high price of $8.09 and is indicating a premium of 75.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 546.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.10%, in the last five days TNYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $6.67 price level, adding 0.6% to its value on the day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 105.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.78% in past 5-day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) showed a performance of 58.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.48 million shares which calculate 3.55 days to cover the short interests.