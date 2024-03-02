Does Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) Look Expensive At $1.10? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at $0.08 or 7.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.84M. That closing price of SRFM’s stock is at a discount of -354.55% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 301.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.84%, in the last five days SRFM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 17.91% to its value on the day. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) showed a performance of -7.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.18 million shares which calculate 8.52 days to cover the short interests.