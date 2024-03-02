Does Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) Look Expensive At $1.10? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at $0.08 or 7.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.84M. That closing price of SRFM’s stock is at a discount of -354.55% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 301.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.84%, in the last five days SRFM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 17.91% to its value on the day. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) showed a performance of -7.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.18 million shares which calculate 8.52 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.69 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
SRFM Dividends
Surf Air Mobility Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 24.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.67% institutions for Surf Air Mobility Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.