Does SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) Look Expensive At $0.17? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or -0.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.58M. That closing price of SPCB’s stock is at a discount of -1041.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.94 and is indicating a premium of 5.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.06%, in the last five days SPCB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 4.66% to its value on the day. SuperCom Ltd’s shares saw a change of -55.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.09% in past 5-day. SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) showed a performance of -25.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $6.26 million and $5.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -26.60% while estimating it to be 7.40% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.80% during past 5 years.
SPCB Dividends
SuperCom Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 10 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 9.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.27% institutions for SuperCom Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SPCB for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Ridgewood Investments LLC, which was holding about 81632.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34203.0.