Does SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) Look Expensive At $0.17? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or -0.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.58M. That closing price of SPCB’s stock is at a discount of -1041.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.94 and is indicating a premium of 5.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.06%, in the last five days SPCB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 4.66% to its value on the day. SuperCom Ltd’s shares saw a change of -55.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.09% in past 5-day. SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) showed a performance of -25.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.