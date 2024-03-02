Does Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.0 or 0.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $151.52M. That closing price of EM’s stock is at a discount of -116.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.47 and is indicating a premium of 36.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 89.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.74%, in the last five days EM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 9.33% to its value on the day. Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 35.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.82% in past 5-day. Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) showed a performance of 38.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5310.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.
Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.07 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $72.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $118.5 million and $82.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -27.40% while estimating it to be -13.20% for the next quarter.
EM Dividends
Smart Share Global Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 12 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 15.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.77% institutions for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at EM for having 4.81 million shares of worth $3.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 2.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 4.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.06 million.