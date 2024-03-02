Does Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.0 or 0.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $151.52M. That closing price of EM’s stock is at a discount of -116.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.47 and is indicating a premium of 36.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 89.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.74%, in the last five days EM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 9.33% to its value on the day. Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 35.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.82% in past 5-day. Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) showed a performance of 38.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5310.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.