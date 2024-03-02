Does Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) Look Expensive At $0.73? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at $0.02 or 2.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.92M. That closing price of RBT’s stock is at a discount of -1795.89% from its 52-week high price of $13.84 and is indicating a premium of 10.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 277.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.75%, in the last five days RBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, adding 17.05% to its value on the day. Rubicon Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -60.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.69% in past 5-day. Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) showed a performance of -43.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 64.80% in the current quarter and calculating 7.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $169.76 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $183.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $165.99 million and $181.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.30% while estimating it to be 1.30% for the next quarter.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.65% institutions for Rubicon Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. is the top institutional holder at RBT for having 1.39 million shares of worth $1.02 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 3.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $0.26 million or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.