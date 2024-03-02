Does Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) Look Expensive At $8.74? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.74 trading at $0.11 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $850.58M. That closing price of PRME’s stock is at a discount of -97.37% from its 52-week high price of $17.25 and is indicating a premium of 36.61% from its 52-week low price of $5.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 655.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days PRME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $8.74 price level, adding 10.54% to its value on the day. Prime Medicine Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.05% in past 5-day. Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) showed a performance of 37.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.35 million shares which calculate 13.54 days to cover the short interests.