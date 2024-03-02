Does Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Look Expensive At $1.27? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at $0.09 or 7.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.17M. That closing price of PBLA’s stock is at a discount of -56592.91% from its 52-week high price of $720.00 and is indicating a premium of 16.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 855.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.63%, in the last five days PBLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 3.79% to its value on the day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.39% in past 5-day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) showed a performance of -8.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.
Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -95.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 99.50% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 99.30% in the current quarter and calculating 99.60% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.22% during past 5 years.
PBLA Dividends
Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.60% institutions for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PBLA for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.54 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, which was holding about 94536.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.22 million.