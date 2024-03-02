Does Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Look Expensive At $1.27? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at $0.09 or 7.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.17M. That closing price of PBLA’s stock is at a discount of -56592.91% from its 52-week high price of $720.00 and is indicating a premium of 16.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 855.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.63%, in the last five days PBLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 3.79% to its value on the day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.39% in past 5-day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) showed a performance of -8.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.