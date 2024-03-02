Does New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP) Look Expensive At $1.03? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at $0.11 or 12.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $176.35M. That closing price of NEWP’s stock is at a discount of -195.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.04 and is indicating a premium of 15.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 226.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.57%, in the last five days NEWP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 0.96% to its value on the day. New Pacific Metals Corp’s shares saw a change of -46.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.83% in past 5-day. New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP) showed a performance of -18.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.01 million shares which calculate 4.2 days to cover the short interests.