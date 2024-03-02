Does Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) Look Expensive At $4.07? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.07 trading at $0.14 or 3.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $448.15M. That closing price of IVVD’s stock is at a discount of -27.76% from its 52-week high price of $5.20 and is indicating a premium of 75.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.56%, in the last five days IVVD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $4.07 price level, adding 11.33% to its value on the day. Invivyd Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.79% in past 5-day. Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) showed a performance of -14.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.78 million shares which calculate 2.49 days to cover the short interests.