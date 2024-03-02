Does Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) Look Expensive At $0.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.0 or -0.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.38M. That closing price of GETR’s stock is at a discount of -237.5% from its 52-week high price of $0.81 and is indicating a premium of 41.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.74%, in the last five days GETR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. Getaround Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.86% in past 5-day. Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) showed a performance of -4.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.