Does Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) Look Expensive At $1.29? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at -$0.28 or -17.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.25M. That closing price of HTOO’s stock is at a discount of -260.47% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 61.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.83%, in the last five days HTOO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 34.18% to its value on the day. Fusion Fuel Green Ltd’s shares saw a change of 15.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.12% in past 5-day. Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) showed a performance of 13.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 3.73 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fusion Fuel Green Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.43% while that of industry is 3.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.75 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -250.08% during past 5 years.

HTOO Dividends

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.96% institutions for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. MAK Capital One LLC is the top institutional holder at HTOO for having 2.07 million shares of worth $5.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Teilinger Capital Ltd., which was holding about 0.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.42 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9232.0 shares of worth $8463.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7264.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18595.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.