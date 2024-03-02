Does FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) Look Expensive At $0.79? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at $0.05 or 6.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.41M. That closing price of FLJ’s stock is at a discount of -7494.94% from its 52-week high price of $60.00 and is indicating a premium of 18.99% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 731.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.
FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.88%, in the last five days FLJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 9.2% to its value on the day. FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -60.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.32% in past 5-day. FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) showed a performance of 2.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.
FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,657.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.13 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.13 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $177.91 million and $177.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,657.80% while estimating it to be 1,657.80% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 85.56% during past 5 years.
FLJ Dividends
FLJ Group Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97,314,893.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97,314,893.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97,314,893.75% institutions for FLJ Group Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at FLJ for having 0.8 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Highlander Partners, L.P., which was holding about 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.