Does FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) Look Expensive At $0.79? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at $0.05 or 6.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.41M. That closing price of FLJ’s stock is at a discount of -7494.94% from its 52-week high price of $60.00 and is indicating a premium of 18.99% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 731.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.88%, in the last five days FLJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 9.2% to its value on the day. FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -60.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.32% in past 5-day. FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) showed a performance of 2.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.