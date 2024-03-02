Does EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) Look Expensive At $11.23? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.23 trading at $0.44 or 4.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $459.08M. That closing price of EH’s stock is at a discount of -129.56% from its 52-week high price of $25.78 and is indicating a premium of 23.15% from its 52-week low price of $8.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 650.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.08%, in the last five days EH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $11.23 price level, adding 3.52% to its value on the day. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -33.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.50% in past 5-day. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) showed a performance of 10.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.84 million shares which calculate 9.44 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.60% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 153.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.82 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.27 million and $3.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 243.90% while estimating it to be 222.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.11% during past 5 years.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.55% institutions for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth is the top institutional holder at EH for having 3.9 million shares of worth $43.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 8.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, which was holding about 1.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.26 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.18 million shares of worth $13.2 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.