Does Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) Look Expensive At $0.35? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.02 or 6.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.84M. That closing price of DXF’s stock is at a discount of -2471.43% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 31.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.43%, in the last five days DXF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 6.67% to its value on the day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR’s shares saw a change of -10.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.06% in past 5-day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) showed a performance of -0.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89540.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.
DXF Dividends
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.84% institutions for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers is the top institutional holder at DXF for having 14354.0 shares of worth $2041.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 5318.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $756.0.