Does Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) Look Expensive At $0.35? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.02 or 6.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.84M. That closing price of DXF’s stock is at a discount of -2471.43% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 31.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.43%, in the last five days DXF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 6.67% to its value on the day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR’s shares saw a change of -10.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.06% in past 5-day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) showed a performance of -0.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89540.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.