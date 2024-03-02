Does Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) Look Expensive At $0.69? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at -$0.04 or -5.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.73M. That closing price of RNAC’s stock is at a discount of -155.07% from its 52-week high price of $1.76 and is indicating a premium of 13.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 774.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.67%, in the last five days RNAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 10.39% to its value on the day. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.48% in past 5-day. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) showed a performance of -4.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.98 million shares which calculate 17.12 days to cover the short interests.