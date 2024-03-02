Does Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) Look Expensive At $0.23? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.02 or -8.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.82M. That closing price of AZTR’s stock is at a discount of -2152.17% from its 52-week high price of $5.18 and is indicating a premium of 13.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 356.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.47%, in the last five days AZTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 18.73% to its value on the day. Azitra Inc’s shares saw a change of -74.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.23% in past 5-day. Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) showed a performance of -80.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65640.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.