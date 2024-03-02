Does Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) Look Expensive At $0.23? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.02 or -8.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.82M. That closing price of AZTR’s stock is at a discount of -2152.17% from its 52-week high price of $5.18 and is indicating a premium of 13.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 356.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.47%, in the last five days AZTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 18.73% to its value on the day. Azitra Inc’s shares saw a change of -74.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.23% in past 5-day. Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) showed a performance of -80.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65640.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.
AZTR Dividends
Azitra Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 17.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.18% institutions for Azitra Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Precept Management LLC is the top institutional holder at AZTR for having 50000.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 29000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.