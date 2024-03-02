Does Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Look Expensive At $1.00? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at $0.02 or 2.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.30M. That closing price of ATOS’s stock is at a discount of -39.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.39 and is indicating a premium of 41.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 432.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.35%, in the last five days ATOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.04% in past 5-day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) showed a performance of 17.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.04 million shares which calculate 17.94 days to cover the short interests.