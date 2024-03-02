Does Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Look Expensive At $1.00? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at $0.02 or 2.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.30M. That closing price of ATOS’s stock is at a discount of -39.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.39 and is indicating a premium of 41.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 432.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.35%, in the last five days ATOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.04% in past 5-day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) showed a performance of 17.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.04 million shares which calculate 17.94 days to cover the short interests.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Atossa Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.76% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.50% during past 5 years.
ATOS Dividends
Atossa Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.00% institutions for Atossa Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ATOS for having 5.68 million shares of worth $5.68 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.8 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.8 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.78 million shares of worth $3.78 million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.