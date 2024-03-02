Does ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) Look Expensive At $3.84? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.84 trading at $0.03 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $187.28M. That closing price of ASPI’s stock is at a discount of -9.11% from its 52-week high price of $4.19 and is indicating a premium of 92.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 416.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.
ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days ASPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $3.84 price level, adding 8.35% to its value on the day. ASP Isotopes Inc’s shares saw a change of 114.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.05% in past 5-day. ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) showed a performance of 56.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76270.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that ASP Isotopes Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 195.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -166.67% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
ASPI Dividends
ASP Isotopes Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 50.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.43% institutions for ASP Isotopes Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASPI for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 55218.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31352.0.