Does ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) Look Expensive At $3.84? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.84 trading at $0.03 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $187.28M. That closing price of ASPI’s stock is at a discount of -9.11% from its 52-week high price of $4.19 and is indicating a premium of 92.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 416.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days ASPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $3.84 price level, adding 8.35% to its value on the day. ASP Isotopes Inc’s shares saw a change of 114.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.05% in past 5-day. ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) showed a performance of 56.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76270.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.