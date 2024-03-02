Does American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) Look Expensive At $2.44? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.44 trading at $0.3 or 14.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.59M. That closing price of ABAT’s stock is at a discount of -791.39% from its 52-week high price of $21.75 and is indicating a premium of 30.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 758.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.
American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.02%, in the last five days ABAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.44 price level, adding 0.41% to its value on the day. American Battery Technology Company’s shares saw a change of -47.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.93% in past 5-day. American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) showed a performance of -9.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.34 million shares which calculate 5.05 days to cover the short interests.
American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.70% in the current quarter and calculating 43.80% increase in the next quarter.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.82 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.01% during past 5 years.
ABAT Dividends
American Battery Technology Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.93% institutions for American Battery Technology Company that are currently holding shares of the company.