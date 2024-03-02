Does American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) Look Expensive At $2.44? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.44 trading at $0.3 or 14.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.59M. That closing price of ABAT’s stock is at a discount of -791.39% from its 52-week high price of $21.75 and is indicating a premium of 30.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 758.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.02%, in the last five days ABAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.44 price level, adding 0.41% to its value on the day. American Battery Technology Company’s shares saw a change of -47.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.93% in past 5-day. American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) showed a performance of -9.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.34 million shares which calculate 5.05 days to cover the short interests.