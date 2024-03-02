Does Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) Look Expensive At $4.64? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.64 trading at $0.33 or 7.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $268.70M. That closing price of ABOS’s stock is at a discount of -143.75% from its 52-week high price of $11.31 and is indicating a premium of 60.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 443.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.66%, in the last five days ABOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $4.64 price level, adding 2.11% to its value on the day. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.34% in past 5-day. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) showed a performance of 45.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 1.99 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.72% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.80% in the current quarter and calculating 10.70% increase in the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.70%.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.24% institutions for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ABOS for having 9.77 million shares of worth $47.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, Lp, which was holding about 3.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.84 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $8.88 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.