Does Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Look Expensive At $9.96? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.96 trading at -$0.29 or -2.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $771.00M. That closing price of ACCD’s stock is at a discount of -70.68% from its 52-week high price of $17.00 and is indicating a premium of 36.45% from its 52-week low price of $6.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 759.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.83%, in the last five days ACCD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $9.96 price level, adding 10.75% to its value on the day. Accolade Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.54% in past 5-day. Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) showed a performance of -12.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.61 million shares which calculate 3.83 days to cover the short interests.

Accolade Inc (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.70% in the current quarter and calculating 28.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $123.91 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110.86 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.43% during past 5 years.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.42% institutions for Accolade Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at ACCD for having 6.6 million shares of worth $88.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brown Advisory Inc., which was holding about 6.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.12 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.99 million shares of worth $63.36 million or 7.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.67 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.