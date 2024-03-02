Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.55?

In last trading session, Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at -$0.02 or -4.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.20M. That closing price of DARE’s stock is at a discount of -109.09% from its 52-week high price of $1.15 and is indicating a premium of 50.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 678.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.20%, in the last five days DARE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 6.76% to its value on the day. Dare Bioscience Inc’s shares saw a change of 77.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.75% in past 5-day. Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) showed a performance of 69.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 1.99 days to cover the short interests.
Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Dare Bioscience Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.81% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.40% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -79.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.79 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.56% during past 5 years.
DARE Dividends
Dare Bioscience Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.