Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.55?

In last trading session, Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at -$0.02 or -4.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.20M. That closing price of DARE’s stock is at a discount of -109.09% from its 52-week high price of $1.15 and is indicating a premium of 50.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 678.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.20%, in the last five days DARE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 6.76% to its value on the day. Dare Bioscience Inc’s shares saw a change of 77.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.75% in past 5-day. Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) showed a performance of 69.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 1.99 days to cover the short interests.