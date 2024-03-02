Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.78?

In last trading session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.01 or 1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $123.68M. That closing price of CTXR’s stock is at a discount of -119.23% from its 52-week high price of $1.71 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 648.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.18%, in the last five days CTXR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 4.88% to its value on the day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.29% in past 5-day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) showed a performance of 25.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.58 million shares which calculate 14.7 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.60% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.81 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.21% during past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.03% institutions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CTXR for having 8.46 million shares of worth $6.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 45.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 6.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 37.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.13 million shares of worth $3.21 million or 22.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.21 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.5 million in the company or a holder of 17.34% of company’s stock.