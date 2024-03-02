CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) Is 27.27% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.0 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.67M. That closing price of CISO’s stock is at a discount of -536.36% from its 52-week high price of $0.70 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days CISO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 11.08% to its value on the day. CISO Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.23% in past 5-day. CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) showed a performance of 19.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.