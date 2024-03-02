CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) Is 27.27% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.0 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.67M. That closing price of CISO’s stock is at a discount of -536.36% from its 52-week high price of $0.70 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days CISO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 11.08% to its value on the day. CISO Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.23% in past 5-day. CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) showed a performance of 19.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.
CISO Global Inc (CISO) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.19 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $14.74 million and $13.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.00% while estimating it to be 53.60% for the next quarter.
CISO Dividends
CISO Global Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 50.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.69% institutions for CISO Global Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CISO for having 1.32 million shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70878.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $83329.0 or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $65225.0 in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.