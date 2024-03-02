Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) At $1.34: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at -$0.01 or -0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.29M. That closing price of CING’s stock is at a discount of -2750.75% from its 52-week high price of $38.20 and is indicating a premium of 25.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days CING remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 10.67% to its value on the day. Cingulate Inc’s shares saw a change of -82.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.85% in past 5-day. Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) showed a performance of -56.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.