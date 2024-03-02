Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) At $2.23: What To Do?

In last trading session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.23 trading at $0.14 or 6.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.47M. That closing price of CKPT’s stock is at a discount of -150.22% from its 52-week high price of $5.58 and is indicating a premium of 41.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 948.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.70%, in the last five days CKPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.23 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.78% in past 5-day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) showed a performance of 9.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.45 million shares which calculate 4.78 days to cover the short interests.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.79% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.40% in the current quarter and calculating 57.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20k for the same. Company posted $74k and $35k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.65% during past 5 years.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.29% institutions for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CKPT for having 1.41 million shares of worth $3.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.96 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $0.49 million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.