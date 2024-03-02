Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) Achieved Almost -6.96% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at $0.01 or 2.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.07M. That closing price of CTRM’s stock is at a discount of -169.57% from its 52-week high price of $1.24 and is indicating a premium of 36.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 805.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.23%, in the last five days CTRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 2.13% to its value on the day. Castor Maritime Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.81% in past 5-day. Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) showed a performance of -6.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.