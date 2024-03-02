Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) Achieved Almost -6.96% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at $0.01 or 2.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.07M. That closing price of CTRM’s stock is at a discount of -169.57% from its 52-week high price of $1.24 and is indicating a premium of 36.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 805.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.23%, in the last five days CTRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 2.13% to its value on the day. Castor Maritime Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.81% in past 5-day. Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) showed a performance of -6.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.
CTRM Dividends
Castor Maritime Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 21 and May 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.08% institutions for Castor Maritime Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CTRM for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73888.0.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 82355.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $37562.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.