Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) At $1.96: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at -$0.1 or -4.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.62M. That closing price of CRDL’s stock is at a discount of -10.2% from its 52-week high price of $2.16 and is indicating a premium of 77.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 307.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.85%, in the last five days CRDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 9.68% to its value on the day. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 132.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.99% in past 5-day. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) showed a performance of 60.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.09% during past 5 years.
CRDL Dividends
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 4.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.41% institutions for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the top institutional holder at CRDL for having 2.95 million shares of worth $2.63 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is AXS Investments, LLC, which was holding about 1.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.16 million.
On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.52 million shares of worth $1.02 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.