Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) At $1.96: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at -$0.1 or -4.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.62M. That closing price of CRDL’s stock is at a discount of -10.2% from its 52-week high price of $2.16 and is indicating a premium of 77.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 307.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.85%, in the last five days CRDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 9.68% to its value on the day. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 132.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.99% in past 5-day. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) showed a performance of 60.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.