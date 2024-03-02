Buy, Sell Or Hold Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) At $0.72?

In last trading session, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.01 or 1.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.83M. That closing price of XLO’s stock is at a discount of -415.28% from its 52-week high price of $3.71 and is indicating a premium of 31.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 205.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.61%, in the last five days XLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 15.29% to its value on the day. Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 30.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.76% in past 5-day. Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) showed a performance of 10.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33750.0 shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.