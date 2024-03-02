Buy, Sell Or Hold Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) At $0.72?

In last trading session, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.01 or 1.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.83M. That closing price of XLO’s stock is at a discount of -415.28% from its 52-week high price of $3.71 and is indicating a premium of 31.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 205.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.61%, in the last five days XLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 15.29% to its value on the day. Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 30.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.76% in past 5-day. Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) showed a performance of 10.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33750.0 shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Xilio Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.29% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.80% in the current quarter and calculating 1.20% increase in the next quarter.
XLO Dividends
Xilio Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 11.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.53% institutions for Xilio Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at XLO for having 2.81 million shares of worth $7.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 2.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.23 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $1.94 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.